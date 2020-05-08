Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nearly two months after his death, funeral services will be held Friday for a Philadelphia police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Forty-six-year-old James O’Connor was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
He was killed on March 13 in Frankford, while searching for a man wanted for murder.
Sgt. O’Connor’s alleged killer is now in custody.
The sergeant’s funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Calvary on Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia.
