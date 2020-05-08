CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Crews are battling flames in Bordentown, Burlington County. Chopper 3 was over a pallet fire on the 2400 block of Old York Road.

The flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire was smoldering at 6 a.m. but firefighters appeared to be getting the upper hand.

No injuries have been reported.

