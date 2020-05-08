PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s food scene is among the best in the nation. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Save Philly Eats project has been finding creative ways to promote our local chefs while restaurants aren’t open to the public.

Save Philly Eats is offering gift cards for unique experiences with chefs, like private meals with top chefs and cooking classes.

Now, they’re encouraging people to order takeout from these incredible restaurants in time for Mother’s Day.

It’s called Take Home the Eats Week and it runs through Sunday.

To celebrate Philadelphia’s incredible culinary scene and all mothers out there, CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija is teaming up with Pennsylvania native Carson Kressley to host a special show on Mother’s Day.

Kressley and Kartalija are joining the staff at two well-known restaurants to whip up a thing or two in their kitchens.

Guido Martelli from Palizzi Social Club explains why this is so important right now.

“During this unprecedented time for Philly bars and restaurants, having an organization like Save Philly Eats means a lot to provide support for restaurant workers and owners. At Palizzi and Zeppoli, our entire staff is out of work with no end in sight. Thankfully, Save Philly Eats is helping promote a few revenue streams to help us come out of this on the other side,” Martelli said.

Check out Save Philly Eats to see how you can help support local restaurants.