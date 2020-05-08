PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s an annual tradition to honor the mothers of children who have died because of gun violence. But the coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to this year’s dinner. As Mother’s Day approaches, the organizer is still finding a way to recognize these women.

Every single murder victim leaves behind grieving family members. A self-care box is meant to bring a little comfort to a mother whose son or daughter is no longer on this earth.

“I do it in the honor of my son, but it also helps me,” Felicia Pendleton said. “It’s more therapeutic for me because Mother’s Day is a trigger day for mothers that lost their children to homicide.”

Pendleton’s son, Jayvon Mitchell, died four years ago, shot in North Philly while on spring break from college.

“He was 20 years old,” Pendleton said.

Since then she started the nonprofit Mothers United By Angels and for the past three years, she’s held a dinner the weekend before Mother’s Day to honor the women who’ve made it their mission to change the culture of violence in their communities.

“I normally honor at least one mother that has been active in the community since the loss of their child,” Pendleton said.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, that dinner was canceled.

“With Mother’s Day approaching and the coronavirus going around, a lot of moms may be more depressed this year than ever,” Pendleton said.

So Pendleton pivoted and created these care boxes, giving five out to moms nominated by their neighbors.

“This mother was chosen because she received possibly 50 or more nominations, and that alone speaks for the work a mother does in the community, especially after a loss of a child,” Pendleton said.

Yullio Robbins’ son James Walker III was murdered four years ago. His killer was never found.

Since then, Robbins has made it her mission to volunteer, helping young men change their lives.

“I’ve seen this mother out in the community, boots on the ground,” Pendleton said. “I’ve seen her in marches. I’ve seen her in walks.”

That’s why she’s receiving this special package.

“It’s chocolates. It’s facial masks. It’s a pair of sterling silver diamond earrings,” Pendleton said.

It’s a small gift and a big thank you for the work done to prevent another mom from experiencing what both these women have gone through.