



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City Of Philadelphia has announced the launch of an emergency rental assistance program that is intended to keep at least 3,000 residents in their homes. This announcement comes as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 17,517 on Friday.

Another 59 people have also died due to complications with COVID-19, bringing the citywide total to 875.

This latest program launched by the city will make rent payments for people who are experiencing a loss of income due to the outbreak.

“Unprecedented job losses have placed financial pressure on both renters and landlords,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program will help thousands of Philadelphia renters and, in turn, help landlords. Keeping people in their homes is critical during this crisis.”

To be eligible for the program, renters must rent an apartment or house in Philadelphia, have a valid and current written lease signed by the landlord, and have lost income because of COVID-19.

Renters do not have to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to be eligible.

Those eligible may begin submitting applications on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Applications must be submitted by Saturday, May 16, at 5 p.m.

For more information and eligibility requirements, visit PHLRentAssist.org.