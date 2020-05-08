Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s City Council is starting its first wave of face mask giveaways to city residents. Council President Darrell Clarke handed out fabric face coverings to residents waiting in line for food at the Greater Brewerytown Development Crop.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Clarke was joined by Councilmember Katherine Gilmore-Richardson and state Rep. Donna Bullock.
Officials have 30,000 masks to give away and they are working on getting more out to the public.
There are currently 17,517 cases in the city, with 875 deaths.
You must log in to post a comment.