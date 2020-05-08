LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A 75-year-old Lower Makefield man is facing charges after allegedly coughing on a grocery store employee, claiming he had coronavirus. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against James Edelstein, of the 2000 block of East Wellington Road, on Friday.
The alleged incident took place at Redner’s Market in Middletown Township on April 28.
Officials say Edelstein was standing three feet from the victim when he removed his face mask and coughed at her. He allegedly told her, “I just tested positive for COVID. Hope I do not spread my germs,” and left.
Edelstein told police he “wanted to cause a scene” after another employee didn’t place his bags in his cart, prosecutors say. Before allegedly coughing on the victim, he was sitting at a bench near her cash register demanding to speak to a manager.
According to the criminal complaint, Edelstein said, “These kids had an education about an unhappy customer. I am happy I caused a disturbance and disrupted the flow of things.”
Edelstein has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and related charges. Officials say he was not arrested but charged via summons issued on Monday.
