



Earlier this week, CBS announced the return of 23 series, renewing 80% of its top-rated lineup for the 2020-2021 broadcast season. Today, America’s Most Watched Network has announce three all-new series coming for the 2020-2021 broadcast season; Clarice, The Equalizer and B Positive. The returning shows include the #1 program on television NCIS for its 18th season, #1 comedy Young Sheldon, #1 new series FBI: Most Wanted, #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA and the #1 news program 60 Minutes.

Additional renewals for next season include the dramas All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, S.W.A.T. and SEAL Team. Returning comedies include The Neighborhood and The Unicorn. Other renewals include Undercover Boss, 48 Hours, Evil, Mom, Survivor, The Amazing Race.

ABOUT THE NEW SERIES:

CLARICE

From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”) in the title role, is a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler also star. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer.

THE EQUALIZER

A reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, i/a/w CBS Television Studios.

B POSITIVE

From award-winning executive producer, writer and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, and stars Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Annaleigh Ashford (“Masters of Sex”). The comedy is about a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody also star. Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. James Burrows directed the pilot.

Additional new series for the 2020-2021 season will be announced at a later date.