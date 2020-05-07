



HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for Takeout With Tori. This week, Vittoria Woodill has a special Mother’s Day theme. It’s a great idea if you’re still looking for a special way to honor mom this weekend.

Forget the buffet line and the reservations.

This Mother’s Day, why not reserve your queen a seat at your own dining room table or theirs with a brunch that’s bound to make her feel extra special.

Piero’s Italian Restaurant in Huntingdon Valley is offering a brunch package complete with all the dressings. Styled in your choice of cold or hot platters that feed four, mom’s bound to feel spoiled, and the thrill for mom doesn’t stop there.

Piero’s has thought of it all, including the bouquet.

To make this brunch and bouquet menu happen, owner John Neal brought a few local businesses together because these times call for creative celebrations and meaningful collaborations.

“For the last 10 years, Mother’s Day has been the busiest day of the year for us,” Neal said, “so instead of having a brunch buffet in the restaurant, which we obviously can’t do, we decided that we were going to find a way to bring it home to mom.

“But then I started to see other posts where some businesses were struggling, friends of ours at Pennypacker Flowers, and we thought what a better way to create an opportunity for guests to get one-stop shopping. And then once I started going over the menu and seeing that we’re doing danishes, croissants and bagels, why not include a third business like Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro and three businesses and three families can benefit from it.”

And so will mom, no matter if she’s mom, mom-mom or wife.

“She’s a Philly school teacher, an administrator,” Neal said of his wife. “She’s still making sure what’s she’s doing everyday, taking care of her responsibilities and then taking care of the kids, where I’m trying to save the family business. There’s not many people who can do what she does.

“I know the frontline, they’re the superheroes right now, but moms are superheroes too. You want to make sure they’re taken care of despite what is going on with the world.”

Watch the video above for the full “Takeout With Tori.”