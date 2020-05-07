PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A store clerk at a corner store in Kensington is fighting for his life after he was shot by a man police believe was a disgruntled customer Wednesday night. Police have yet to make an arrest, but thanks to several witnesses and very clear surveillance video inside the store, detectives believe they know the gunman’s identity.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. inside the Vargas Mini Market on the 200 Block of E. Cambria Street.
When officers arrived, they found the 54-year-old cashier lying behind the counter with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers rushed him to Temple Hospital.
There were several witnesses inside the store who told police that this was no accident and that the suspect targeted the clerk. They say he fired two shots at the victim from a semi-automatic handgun at point-blank range
“The customer who fired the shots was inside the store approximately 15 minutes to a half an hour prior to the shooting, got into an argument with the store employee,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “The shooter left the store prior to the shooting, he came back and that’s when he shot the store employee.”
The victim underwent surgery overnight and at last check, remains in critical condition.
