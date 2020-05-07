



OGDEN, Utah (CBS Local) — Offers are pouring in to a 5-year-old Utah boy who stole his parents’ SUV so he could drive to California to buy a Lamborghini. Adrian Zamarripa took the keys to his parents’ SUV Monday afternoon after his mother refused to buy him a Lamborghini, which goes for about $200,000.

With $3 in his pocket, Adrian drove for about two miles in Ogden before being stopped on Interstate 15 by Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan.

“How old are you, 5 years old?” dash camera video recorded the baffled trooper saying to Adrian.

Adrian told the trooper he took the keys to the family’s Dodge Journey so he could drive to California to buy a Lamborghini, CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

The Lamborghini dreams of a 5-year-old Utah boy, who stole his parents' SUV so he could drive to California to buy one, have come true. https://t.co/FLjRaFCKbp — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) May 6, 2020

Sidney Estrada, Adrian’s older sister, said she was watching the family’s children while their parents were both at work. She says she woke up from a nap to discover her brother was missing.

“I saw that the truck was gone, and he was gone, and the keys were gone,” she said.

The family says Adrian has never driven a car before and they don’t know how he managed to get the keys to the car, much less drive across town and get on the interstate.

“Police say I drive good,” Adrian said.

Adrian’s family says offers are pouring in for Adrian, including one by “Jeremy from Orem,” a Lamborghini owner who took him for a ride. The family says it’s still deciding what to do with the other offers.