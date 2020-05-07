CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Protesters plan to go to Philadelphia City Hall on Friday to call for reopening the city. Pamphlets on social media encourage “Patriots” to bring flags, banners, signs and drinks to the protest.

They call the lockdown “unconstitutional.”

Mayor Jim Kenney is advising protesters to wear masks and adds the city will reopen when only when it’s safe to do so.

The state’s shutdown of non-essential businesses is still in effect throughout much of the state, including Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

