JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Planning a trip to Six Flags once the amusement park reopens? All visitors will now need to make a reservation in advance.
This includes pass holders and members.
Six Flags says the reservations will help ensure they meet state social distancing guidelines, as well as ensure the health and safety of guests.
The park has yet to release details on how and where reservations will be made.
Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey temporarily closed in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They announced re-opening would be delayed until mid-may or as soon as possible thereafter.
Passes for current 2020 season pass holders will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags Great Adventure members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season.
— Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) March 30, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.