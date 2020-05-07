



CAMP HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Rite Aid is expanding its coronavirus testing by opening a 46 additional no-charge testing sites beginning next week. They will also begin testing adults who are not showing any symptoms.

Several of the sites will be in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area.

The testing sites will operate through the stores’ drive-thru window starting Monday, May 11. They will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be self-testing parking lot sites which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

The company is also expanding the test criteria to include adults who are not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, effective immediately based on CDC guidelines.

“Rite Aid has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to announce the addition of 46 new testing sites,” said Rite Aid Chief Operating Officer Jim Peters. “Opening testing to asymptomatic individuals, as well as providing more locations using our drive-through window, represent important milestones in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line associates who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

Patients must pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing. All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations use self-swab nasal tests overseen by pharmacists.

Rite Aid will have 71 testing sites across 12 states.