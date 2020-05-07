PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak will now be requiring all customers to wear face coverings. Beginning Monday, May 11, Amtrak says all customers in stations, on trains and thruway buses must wear facial coverings.
“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said. “Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers.”
Customers can remove their facial coverings when eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats.
Amtrak says small children who are not able to maintain a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.
