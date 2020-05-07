DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s presidential primary has been rescheduled for July 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary was initially pushed back to June 2 from April 28.
The state’s Department of Elections will mail absentee ballot applications to all registered Democrats and Republicans.
There will also be six polling places in each county on the day of the primary.
“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote, and these changes will allow all Delaware voters to safely exercise that right,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “We are making progress. Delawareans have helped flatten the curve by staying home, and by practicing social distancing when you’re out in public. But this fight isn’t over. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily, and wear a face covering when you do. Wash your hands often.”
Eligible Delaware voters will be permitted to select the “sick” or “temporarily or permanently physically disabled” options on their absentee ballot application to cast a vote in the presidential primary election, even if they are not exhibiting symptoms.
Officials say voters must return the application to the Delaware Department of Elections or complete the process online to receive an absentee ballot.
