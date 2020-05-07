CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — For years, the name Wagner has been synonymous with the city of Camden and basketball. Now, another Wagner’s star is on the rise.

Basketball greatness runs in the Wagner family. Camden High School’s DJ Wagner has next.

He has been named the country’s top freshman basketball player by Grassroots Hoops.

“I was excited and it just made me think I need to keep working harder and keep getting better,” DJ said.

DJ averaged 18 points per game, with Camden sporting a 29-1 record, but their season was cut short because of COVID-19.

DJ wants redemption next season in the form of a state title run.

“I don’t look at it as hype. I just look it as playing basketball and doing something I want to do. I’m just having fun with my teammates and my brothers,” he said.

Hype is one thing, but being named the country’s top freshmen over other famous NBA sons like LeBron James Jr certainly will raise DJ’s profile.

But his own NBA dad, Dujuan, has been right beside him too.

“The best advice he told me was just keep playing no matter what,” DJ said.

DJ’s grandfather, Milt Wagner, won a title with the 1988 Lakers, completing the Wagners’ professional pedigree.

“It’s like a lifestyle to us. We all grew up around basketball. Basketball is just throughout the day. We watch basketball, we play basketball because that’s really all we grew up around,” DJ said.