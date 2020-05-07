TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton is struggling with major issues, including more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19. But while that is happening, a city councilwoman is under fire for making homophobic comments about Trenton’s openly gay mayor.

A rally was held at Trenton City Hall in support of Robin Vaughn, despite a growing chorus of calls for her to step down after being accused of calling Mayor Reed Gusciora a “drug-addict pedophile.” Vaughn made the profanity-laced, homophobic tirade during a teleconference call on Saturday.

VAUGHN: “….Mother—– drug-addict pedophile, that’s what you are. You’re nothing but an old pedophile.”

Unknown: “Order! Order!”

VAUGHN: “You need to get the f— out of office and the f— out of Trenton.”

Gusciora said that was supposed to be a closed-door update on the coronavirus, which instead turned vulgar.

“It’s hurtful and vile,” the mayor said.

Gusciora believes Vaughn attacked him because he’s openly gay.

“Absolutely, I think it’s obvious that she wanted to go for the jugular vein,” Gusciora said.

Vaughn also insulted Councilman Joe Harrison after he stuck up for the mayor.

“Be a man! I bet you ain’t got a woman in your life right now because you’re too busy sucking [the mayor’s] [expletive],” Vaughn said.

Vaughn never responded to interview requests made by Eyewitness News.

However, about a dozen of her supporters rallied in front of City Hall, with some holding signs that read “I Stand With Councilwoman Vaughn.”

“She’s here for the city and she has our interests at heart,” supporter Carl Oliver said.

The West Ward councilwoman did not appear at the rally, but did post an apology online Wednesday night.

“I am deeply and specifically sorry for the language that has offended so many. It was also not my intent to attack anyone on the basis of any classification or personal preferences,” Vaughn said.

Still many, like Garden State Equality, want Vaughn to go further.

“I would think the right thing to do here would be to resign given that her words are an attack on the diversity of Trenton’s community,” said Christian Fuscarino with Garden State Equality.

Several religious leaders with the New Jersey Community for Conscience also want Vaughn to step down.

“Councilwoman Vaughn’s use of homophobic language and homophobic tropes are unacceptable for an elected official and are part of a troubling pattern that included her defense last year of the use of an antisemitic slur by the Trenton City Council President,” the group said in a statement.

Meantime, Gov. Phil Murphy and Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez all believe Vaughn should resign, but it does not appear she will temporarily step down.

She later posted on Facebook Wednesday she was “elected by the people” and “unbought and unbossed.”