By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2500 block of South Dewey Street just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was shot twice in her lower back, police say.

She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

