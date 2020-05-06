PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is facing charges for a fiery crash on the Schuylkill Expressway that killed a tractor-trailer driver. The wreck happened early Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes near Sweet Briar Drive.

State police are classifying the fatal crash as a hit-and-run accident causing death. The driver is 19 years old.

Authorities identified him as Zamir Abdul-Johnson Selby of Philadelphia.

The remains of the charred semi truck were removed from the highway pic.twitter.com/82s4NGNy9I — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 6, 2020

Police say he was driving a stolen Toyota Yaris when he overshot the Girard Avenue exit. He then put the car in reverse on the highway, lost control and hit the tractor-trailer, investigators say.

That is when, police say, the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control, hit the barrier and burst into flames.

A portion of the tractor-trailer flipped off the highway, landing on Sweet Briar Drive at the intersection of Landsdowne Drive.

Here's a look at some of veggies in the road left from the Schuylkill crash. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8smGIlBwDq — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) May 6, 2020

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as a 54-year-old man from Jacksonville, Florida.

It took crews two hours to put out the fire.

While portions of the roadway were charred, state police say the fire only caused superficial damage to the roadway.

Inspectors say the roadway is safe for travel.

Closer look at the multi-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound near Girard Avenue. You can see the burned tractor trailer on I-76 above and its load of produce on Sweetbriar Drive below. State police are on scene investigating. They tell us there are serious injuries. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/agGmeuHG8m — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) May 6, 2020

Three people were in the Yaris, police say. They all left the scene and later would up at Penn Presbyterian Trauma Center. It’s not clear how they got to the hospital or their relation to each other.

The 19-year-old driver is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.

It’s not clear where the tractor-trailer was traveling to or coming from. It’s also unclear if the other people in the car will face charges.