PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 28-year-old man is critically wounded after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The incident happened at North 2nd and Cumberland Streets, shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
