PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Mother’s Day approaches, there is something you can do that is safe and fun — gardening. Our own Vittoria Woodill talked to an expert about what can brighten up your or your mom’s space, especially now.
Spring isn’t just an ideal time for spring cleaning but also for getting dirty and adding pop to your porch or patio with flowers.
So giving us some easy ways to brighten up our outdoor space is lifestyle/decor expert Elizabeth Mayhew. She’s currently the brand editor at Draper James, the southern-inspired clothing and accessories brand, and the former editor-in-chief at Woman’s Day.
Mayhew’s ideas will have your space looking magazine-worthy and your mental space feeling fresh.
Watch the video to see Mayhew’s tips.
