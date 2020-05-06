CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames erupted after a tractor-trailer crashed on I-76 East, near Girard Avenue, overnight. Officials say a tractor-trailer that was carrying produce and two other vehicles were involved in a fiery crash, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The impact sent food raining down onto the roadway below: Sweet Briar Drive and Landsdowne Drive.

The crash has I-76 East closed at Montgomery Drive to Girard Avenue.

Pennsylvania State Police tell Eyewitness News this was a serious crash with serious injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

No further information has been released.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report. 

