PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are reportedly among several teams interested in free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. You remember him.
Clowney, 27, drilled quarterback Carson Wentz in the back of the head and knocked him out of the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Seahawks last season.
According to Fox26 Sports Director Mark Berman, the Eagles, Browns, Seahawks and Titans are interested in the pass rusher.
Free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd)works at @PlexAthlete in Houston with Plex director @itsdannyarnold. Clowney acknowledges @Seahawks remain on his radar,loved playing there. Other teams expressing interest according to NFL sources incl @Browns, @Ravens, @Titans & @Eagles pic.twitter.com/104lG2XS4b
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 6, 2020
Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014.
The three-time Pro Bowler had just three sacks in his lone year in Seattle, but also forced two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Clowney has never posted double-digit sacks in a season during his NFL career.
You must log in to post a comment.