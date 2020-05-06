CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jadeveon Clowney, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are reportedly among several teams interested in free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. You remember him.

Clowney, 27, drilled quarterback Carson Wentz in the back of the head and knocked him out of the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Seahawks last season.

According to Fox26 Sports Director Mark Berman, the Eagles, Browns, Seahawks and Titans are interested in the pass rusher.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014.

The three-time Pro Bowler had just three sacks in his lone year in Seattle, but also forced two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Clowney has never posted double-digit sacks in a season during his NFL career.

Comments