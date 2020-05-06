CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was killed in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-76 East overnight. The crash has I-76 East closed at Montgomery Drive to Girard Avenue.

Officials say a tractor-trailer that was carrying produce and two other vehicles collided near Girard Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The impact sparked a fire and sent food raining down onto Sweet Briar Drive and Landsdowne Drive.

Pennsylvania State Police tell Eyewitness News this was a serious crash with serious injuries. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report. 

