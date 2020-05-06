PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was killed in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-76 East overnight. The crash has I-76 East closed at Montgomery Drive to Girard Avenue.
Officials say a tractor-trailer that was carrying produce and two other vehicles collided near Girard Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The impact sparked a fire and sent food raining down onto Sweet Briar Drive and Landsdowne Drive.
Here's a look at some of veggies in the road left from the Schuylkill crash. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8smGIlBwDq
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) May 6, 2020
Pennsylvania State Police tell Eyewitness News this was a serious crash with serious injuries. There is no word on the extent of injuries.
Closer look at the multi-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound near Girard Avenue. You can see the burned tractor trailer on I-76 above and its load of produce on Sweetbriar Drive below. State police are on scene investigating. They tell us there are serious injuries. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/agGmeuHG8m
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) May 6, 2020
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.
