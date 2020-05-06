



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lt. James Walker was one of the early casualties of the coronavirus pandemic in Philadelphia. Now, his widow has a message she wants everyone to hear.

Walker died a month ago this week and with so much talk about reopening, his widow told Eyewitness News now isn’t the time to get careless.

Lt. Walker was a Philadelphia cop for 33 years, but he was much more to his wife Vita Walker.

“He loved to be of service. He really did,” she said. “He was a great guy. He was fun-loving. He was adventurous. He was caring, dedicated, honorable.”

The 59-year-old had a master’s degree from St. Joseph’s University. He had a knack for shooting pool and was always making sure to stay in shape.

“He was strong. Big muscular chest, big muscular arms,” Vita Walker said. “He did 200 pushups every morning before he left for work.”

This is why his sudden death, the result of contracting COVID-19, still shakes her to the core.

“He went into the hospital on the 27th of March and he passed away on April 5,” she said. “That’s why I want people to take this so seriously because I would never believe I would be sitting here talking to you for this reason, never in a million years because he was so healthy.”

The city deemed Walker’s passing an official line of duty death — the first city employee to die from the virus.

“I’m 100% convinced he got it in the line of duty,” Vita Walker said.

And now with the tri-state area forming and implementing plans to reopen, Walker worries there could be other spouses and families who will lose loved ones if precautions aren’t followed.

“We should definitely continue to socially distance and wear a mask. It’s not that hard,” she said. “You can wear one around your neck and pull it up. We need to do that. If you’re sitting on a beach, you still need to have a mask on your face. I’m not saying to stop living life altogether but do it responsibly.”

Walker says her husband’s only pre-existing condition was high blood pressure, which was controlled with medication. She hopes people don’t become indifferent about following social distancing orders as cities and states begin to reopen.