PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency management is thanking the staff at the Liacouras Center Surge Hospital. The department tweeted a photo of staff members thanking them for their help.
All non-medical support staff are set to leave the center Wednesday.
A big Thank Youse in true Philly fashion to the Army reservists who staffed the Liacouras Center: cheesesteaks, hoagies, soft pretzels & Tastykakes! Non-medical support staff will depart tomorrow. We appreciate their time away from their families to serve our residents! pic.twitter.com/wufEcPwpjQ
— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) May 5, 2020
Officials have scaled back operations at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia due to the steady decline in cases of COVID-19 in the city.
