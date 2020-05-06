CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency management is thanking the staff at the Liacouras Center Surge Hospital. The department tweeted a photo of staff members thanking them for their help.

All non-medical support staff are set to leave the center Wednesday.

Officials have scaled back operations at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia due to the steady decline in cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Comments