



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is closing in on 52,000 COVID-19 cases as the death toll has topped 3,100. On Wednesday, health officials reported 888 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 51,845.

The health department also announced 94 additional deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,106.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

Twenty-four counties in northwestern and north-central Pennsylvania will have restrictions eased on Friday. About 1.5 million Pennsylvania residents will be able to freely leave their homes, and retail shops and other businesses will be able to reopen.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Stay-at-home orders will be lifted, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed, and retail shops can start to reopen, though gyms, barbershops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues will remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place.

Over 204,000 patients have tested negative for the virus so far.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)