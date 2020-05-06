



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — There are a handful of plans when it comes to reopening the Jersey Shore and one ultimate plan by a group of freeholders. Which do you go by?

Wildwood’s boardwalk opens Friday, as well as the beach. But there has been a lot of back and forth about what the public will be allowed to do.

As Jersey Shore towns begin to reopen, they’re opening with a plan presented to Gov. Phil Murphy by Cape May County Freeholders.

But people will not be able to lay out on the beach. When that will be allowed isn’t known quite yet.

“The boardwalk now would just be a place to go where you could walk, you could run, you could jog, you can push your baby,” Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said.

You can also buy food from boardwalk restaurants, but you’d have to eat it on the go.

It won’t be business as usual at the Jersey Shore, but starting Friday, residents will be able to exercise on Wildwood’s boardwalk and take a dip in the ocean.

Parks and playgrounds will also be open to the public.

But it’s unclear when people can sunbathe again.

“We are talking about at some point allowing folks to sit on the beach. We’re talking about that. We haven’t 100% made that decision as of yet, and we’re trying to get some guidance from the governor on that,” Byron said.

Murphy has been critical in the reopening of shore towns and has warned residents of re-closures if areas experience overcrowding.

“We realize Memorial Day is the kick-off to the summer season and traditionally, a very, very busy weekend. So we’re making plans to ensure that we do not have to restrict people or have our beaches closed down by the governor,” Cape May County Freeholder Vice Director Leonard Desiderio said.

Desiderio says Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City beaches remain closed.

Residents are encouraged that their towns are reopening with cautious optimism.

Cape May County is working on securing beach watchers to make sure visitors are respecting social distancing guidelines.