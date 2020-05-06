PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With traditional graduation ceremonies impossible during the coronavirus pandemic, Saint Joseph’s University has announced its solution. St. Joe’s will hold commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in October.
Graduating students will still receive their degrees in a virtual ceremony on May 16 but a commencement ceremony will be held on the weekend of Oct. 2 through Oct. 4, barring any restrictions still in place at the time.
“We recognize that some of you will not be able to attend as you will have moved away, started new jobs, be in graduate school, or otherwise unable to travel – but our sincere hope and desire is that most of you will be able to participate. We look forward to honoring and celebrating with you,” St. Joe’s President Mark Reed wrote in a letter to the Class of 2020.
Additional details will be announced later in the summer.
