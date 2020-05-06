PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Girardi has done it all during his baseball career. He’s won a World Series as a manager and as a player. But the new Phillies’ skipper is facing an unprecedented challenge.

As you might imagine, as the new manager of the Phillies, Girardi can’t wait to get the season started. And with baseball resuming in South Korea, it gives him and all of us hope.

“I think it’s encouraging but it still depends on our federal government, local governments, state governments, when states open up and what we’re able to do,” Girardi said. “Your prayer is that the players don’t become infected.”

In South Korea, there are no fans in the stands and some players are wearing masks.

“We’re gonna miss the fans. I think you feed off the energy of the fans and we’re truly going to miss the homefield advantage that we have when we play in Philadelphia,” Girardi said.

As for if it’s realistic to think baseball will be back in July, “it would be great,” Girardi said.

We miss baseball, but for now, it’s all about staying positive and patient. That’s something I think we’ve gotten really good at.

