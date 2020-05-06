



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The pandemic has forced the cancellation of countless birthday parties, weddings and other special events. But one local DJ has found a way to salvage months of lost business by taking the celebrations online.

For DJs like Vernique Fields, who feed off of the energy of others, being under a stay-at-home order brought on by COVID-19 dealt a devastating blow socially and financially.

“I lost all income, all gigs from March all the way until August,” said Fields, known professionally as DJ Neeek Nyce.

To pass the time, she got on social media to use her skills to entertain herself and her friends and family.

“As I started going on Facebook Live and my exposure just increased, people were having fun and they said well, ‘Let’s have virtual parties,’” she said.

Her first virtual party was a hit. A few young members of Monumental Baptist Church in West Philadelphia hired her for Pastor J. Wendell Mapson’s 75th birthday celebration.

“It was for me, probably, certainly the most unique, but maybe the best birthday celebration of I’ve ever had,” Mapson said.

For two hours, church members moved and grooved as DJ Neeek Nyce worked the turntables and broadcast live through the church’s Facebook page.

“I was just in awe of DJ Neeek and the way she, the energy and excitement that she brought to it,” Mapson said.

That first gig has lead to many others, including a wedding for a dear friend and parties on ZOOM, where she is able to see how the virtual crowd is reacting to her.

“I saw that it was bringing a lot of joy to people virtually and it was helping people come together,” Fields said.

Pastor Mapson agrees and says technology is helping his congregation make the most of a difficult time and find joy while being apart together.

“In my generation, and being as challenged as I am with technology, I would not have thought of it, but it just turned out to be a wonderful, wonderful experience,” he said.

DJ Neeek Nyce plays free live sets each weeknight to entertain people while they are staying home. You can catch them on her Facebook page.