



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s National Nurses Week and the coronavirus pandemic is making the recognition more important than ever. Eyewitness News got an exclusive preview of a special video that will be released by paying tribute to nurses nationwide through song, dance and the written word.

Music isn’t necessarily a passion, but at any moment, surgical and trauma ICU nurse Allison Tocyzlowski will break out in song.

“I just always have a song going on in my head,” Tocyzlowski said.”

Tocyzlowski and a number of other nurses across the nation will get to showcase their talents in Wednesday night’s Beats of Courage online event.

“The hint will be within the first 10 minutes of the show, you’ll see something pretty amazing,” Clove CEO Joe Ammon said.

We’ll also hear about high levels of stress and burnout, showing they’re real people.

“Each day, I’m greeted by a sea of emotion,” nurse Kelsey Mitchell said. “I’m lonely, but I’m surrounded. I’m anxious, but I’m humbled. I’m scared, but I’m grateful. And most importantly, I’m tired but I’m unbelievably inspired.”

Newly minuted nurse, Penn grad Ari T., spent time working at COVID-19 testing sites. Just recently, a man in her neighborhood verbally assaulted her using racial slurs.

“It’s one of the first times I feel so vulnerable,” she said. “I felt like my physical safety was being threatened.”

She was shaken but says as a proud Asian American, her strength, resilience and compassion will shine through.

“I don’t want these experiences to harden me as a nurse and I want to strive to continue treating everyone with compassion,” she said.

On Wednesday night, thousands of virtual guests will tune in to honor them all.

“We wanted to create a safe space for these nurses to open their hearts,” Jordyn Amoroso, with Clove, said.

For more information on the event, click here or visit Clove’s Instagram page @goclove.