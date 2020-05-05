



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing stay-at-home orders it has caused has been stressful for people throughout the United States. Going weeks on end without seeing family, friends and loved ones makes for a lonely environment for anyone.

It has only amplified that loneliness for the 34 million American adults who live on their own in the U.S. That stress can be both physical, from lack of human contact, and mental, worrying about finances. A recent study by Self.com found Philadelphia as one of the cities with the highest shares of adults that live alone.

According to the study, 19.5% of adults in the city live alone — good for approximately 232,565 people. Philadelphia is just ahead of Columbus, Ohio and behind Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Indianapolis, Indiana in those figures.

In the study’s findings section, the authors note that while the populations of these various cities are a disparate group, many have large populations of single people without children. As such, the study notes that “many residents of these cities are at a particular risk of experiencing psychological and financial challenges during the pandemic due to their living arrangements.”

In the case of Philadelphia, the median personal income for this research group was $32,550, with the median monthly housing costs coming out to $974. Over the course of 12 months, that monthly housing cost is roughly a little over one-third of the median personal income. In a time where unemployment claims continue to rise, those expenses can lead to significant financial stress.

For the full findings of the study and its methodology, you can head here.