PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says the commonwealth has made progress when it comes to a backlog in untested rape kits. Eugene DePasquale says there are currently 94 untested kits, a 97% decrease from four years ago when there were more than 3,000.
“Every single victim deserves justice. There is more work to be done. Testing rape kits is merely the first step in a process that must include victim center notification and reinvestigation of these cases that were shelved so many years ago,” DePasquale said.
DePasquale says a system should be established to let victims keep tabs on where their kit is in the testing process.
