CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — A Coatesville woman was arrested for allegedly setting a police vehicle on fire after her car was towed following a police stop. Officials say 33-year-old Adriene Rodriguez was caught on surveillance video setting the vehicle on fire and attempting to set fire to other vehicles in the department’s parking lot on May 3.
Coatesville City Police Department Cpl. Jeffrey Ingemie noticed the police vehicle on fire around 8:42 p.m. and after extinguishing the fire, he found a trail of fluid leading towards three other police vehicles and two personal cars in the parking lot.
The vehicle suffered fire and heat damage, but luckily the incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
The investigation found that Rodriguez had been stopped earlier in the day by police which resulted in her car being towed.
“This is an outrageous and disturbing case. Attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated. The Coatesville City Police should be commended for their swift response to diffuse the situation,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
Rodriguez was charged with arson, attempted arson, and other related charges in the incident.
She was unable to post bail and was remanded to Chester County Prison.
