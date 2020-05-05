CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Parkwood section of the Northeast. A 61-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and once in the chest.

He later died at the hospital.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday on 3100 block of Byberry Road.

Police have no suspects and no motive in this shooting.

