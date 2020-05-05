Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire In Westtown Township

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A firefighter suffered a hand injury battling a house fire in Chester County, Tuesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene of Old Wilmington Pike and Trappers Run Road in Westtown Township, around 6 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from a badly damaged house.

No word on what sparked the fire.

The smoke caused by the fire is affecting traffic in the area.

 

 

