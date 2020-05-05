Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire In Westtown Township

Comments
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A firefighter suffered a hand injury battling a house fire in Chester County, Tuesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene of Old Wilmington Pike and Trappers Run Road in Westtown Township, around 6 a.m.
Smoke could be seen coming from a badly damaged house.
No word on what sparked the fire.
The smoke caused by the fire is affecting traffic in the area.
FIRE and heavy smoke in #Westtown has RT-202 SB CLOSED near Street Road. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/qvfGOiIt3s
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) May 5, 2020
