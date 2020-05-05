PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans can now receive refunds for their Philadelphia Flyers tickets. The Flyers announced the changes to its refund policy on Tuesday morning.
Fans with tickets to any of the six remaining home games during the 2019-20 season can receive a credit to apply to a future scheduled game or the option to request a refund. Those fans requesting refunds will receive the money the same manner they paid within the next seven to ten business days.
“While we remain hopeful that the 2019-20 season will resume, we have proactively updated our ticket policies for the regular season games that have not yet been played as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Flyers said in a statement.
Season ticket holders will receive a credit for the six unplayed home games which will be applied to their 2020-21 season ticket payment due in June.
All season ticket holders were given the opportunity to defer their April and May payments.
If you have purchased tickets through a secondary website, for example Stubhub, you must contact the site to determine their refund options.
