PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers fans who bought tickets to the final 10 home games now have an option to get their tickets refunded. The Sixers told Eyewitness News Tuesday that fans who purchased tickets directly through them have two options.
- They can rollover their balance to the 2020-2021 season-ticket package. The Sixers have not charged in April or May for 2020-2021 packages yet but will begin in June for those who rollover. They will also work with those members who can’t resume paying and offer deferred payment options.
- Fans can request a refund.
The team also says fans who purchased tickets on Stubhub have to wait until the games are officially canceled before Stubhub will offer a refund or a 120% credit for future tickets, according to Stubhub’s policy.
