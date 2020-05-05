



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People in Philadelphia are getting together in a unique way to honor essential workers with a citywide doorway dance party. The party kicked off Tuesday evening with people dancing to the “Rocky” theme.

The 2700 block of North Opal Street looks like many others nowadays. Social distancing means neighbors are inside.

But at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, that all changed as the city’s first doorway dance party took over the neighborhood.

Think of it as a block party’s younger new cousin who’s grown up in the COVID-19 era.

The doorway dance party is meant to honor all the essential workers who tirelessly toil at their jobs while many of us work from the comforts of home.

“All essential workers, people who work in our homeless shelters, to our SEPTA bus drivers — they’re all putting their lives on the line to make sure the city keeps running,” Sheila Simmons said.

Simmons organized this event and says it’s meant to give those essential workers a little boost during this difficult time.

“They need some energy and they need some motivation,” she said.

The goal is to have this doorway dance party go on each and every night until the city and the state reopens. There is one simple rule though and that is to maintain social distancing.

“Some of us are in row houses, so you can open your door and maybe the glass door can be a barrier between the two. We want people to be really conscious of being socially distant and together at the same time,” said Simmons.

Together for a dance or two, six feet apart, of course, every night until we beat this thing.

“A sense of love for the city and a sense of unification for the city and a sense of acknowledgment for the workers to let them know we really appreciate them,” Simmons said.