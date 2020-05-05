PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a whole new world for students in the Philadelphia School District as teaching began online Monday. An English teacher in the city’s East Germantown neighborhood is getting creative in an effort to prepare her students for the change.
Parkway Northwest English teacher Sharahn Santana created a video to help her students prepare for learning online.
Santana and Parkway Northwest Principal Jeff MacFarland joined CBS3 this morning to discuss the transition.
Santana says Monday went really well and luckily it wasn’t the first time they went live.
“At Parkway we have kind of been doing preliminary online learning early, so we had kind of a jump on everyone else in the district. So our kids were ready. I have a class of 33 and I had about 25 students participate yesterday. It was great. We had a fun time.”
