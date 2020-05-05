PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To celebrate National Nurses Day, Philadelphia Dunkin’ locations will offer health care workers a free coffee and donut on Wednesday. The offer includes a free medium hot or iced coffee.
“In honor of National Nurses Day this Wednesday, the brand is showing its appreciation and support for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe,” Dunkin’ said in a release.
It’s almost Nurses Week! To celebrate, we’re offering a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee & a Donut to all nurses & healthcare professionals at participating Dunkin’ locations, on Wednesday, May 6 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Ouj6VxRIKq
— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 5, 2020
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
In celebration of Nurses Week and Mother’s Day, Dunkin’ is also bringing back heart-shaped donuts until May 10 at Philadelphia-area locations.
You must log in to post a comment.