



VINELAND N.J. (CBS) — Businesses that say they are able to maintain social distance are itching to reopen, like the Delsea Drive-In theater in Vineland, where a patron has started a petition to get it up and running.

South Jersey residents are ready for the Delsea Drive-In to reopen, but due to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order, that’s not possible. Residents have started an online petition in hopes of getting Murphy to change his mind.

“We can operate like a takeout restaurant. The folks can sit in their vehicles like they normally would, we can increase the spacing,” Delsea Drive-In co-owner Jude DeLeonardis said.

For the last 16 years, South Jersey residents have enjoyed the thrills of the Delsea Drive-In.

Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Again Hesitant On Reopening Timeline As Deaths In State Pass 8,000

The Vineland drive-in typically opens around March each year, but not this time.

“Sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, I sent an email to Gov. Murphy and I’ve been waiting for responses,” DeLeonardis said.

Jude DeLeonardis and her husband own the drive-in. She says she also reached out to the mayor of Vineland and Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

DeLeonardis says if the drive-in were to reopen it would be almost contactless for patrons.

“We are going to go exclusively to an online food and beverage. We will not open up our front end of concession to patrons and we will just entertain online food and beverage orders,” DeLeonardis said.

Coronavirus New Jersey: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Residents Left With No Source Of Income After Unemployment Website Crashed Over Weekend

She also says they would require guests to purchase box office tickets online. Patrons would also be encouraged to wear masks and respect social distancing.

DeLeonardis explains, as a small business owner, she’s just hoping to make ends meet while keeping their customers safe.

“I’m hoping that we are allowed to open in time for us to generate enough revenue to pay our mortgage in July,” she said.

CBS3 reached out to Gov. Murphy’s office. A spokesperson says they are looking into the matter.