



TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities as the death toll passes 8,000. Gov. Phil Murphy announced an additional 2,494 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 130,593.

Another 334 New Jerseyans have died from coronavirus-related complications, raising the death toll to 8,244.

A large portion of the deaths are coming from residents in long-term care facilities.

“We know the long-term care issue has been among our biggest challenges, if not the biggest,” Murphy said. “The New Jersey attorney general and New Jersey Department of Health are both leading the reviews of our long-term care facilities and enforcing measures to protect residents and staff.”

Murphy also addressed the people who think the opening dates are a “recipe out of a cookbook.” He emphasized that there is no “magic wand” to determine dates and that the health pandemic is not a two-dimensional reality.

There are still hundreds of New Jerseyans dying from COVID-19 and entering the hospitals with the virus. Until the data shows otherwise, he says protecting the health of residents is a top priority and the data proves social distancing is working.

“So, with all due respect, this is the fight of our lives. It’s not two-dimensional, it’s at least three-dimensional. We are considering data, we’re considering perspectives, we’re trying to learn from other places in the country, in the world. We’re taking the best advice we can from medical experts. We’re trying to make every decision based on the data, the science and the facts. Nobody is itching more to get this state back up and running than yours truly and the team up here. But we gotta do it right. We got to do it responsibly. We got to do it safely and we are committed to that, folks, frankly whether you like it or not,” the governor said.

Murphy says no state has flattened the curve like New Jersey. He hopes residents continue to social distance to get public health to the metrics they are looking for, which would allow them to move forward with reopening the state responsibly.

“This is in your hands, our hands, keep doing that to the extent to which we can do that. That gives us the public health that we need, the metrics that we are looking for. That gives us the data we need to responsibly not just open state and county parks and have golf again in New Jersey, as we did responsibly last weekend — lets keep that up. But we can take other steps, but we’ll do that together based on the science, based on the facts,” Murphy explained.

On Monday, Murphy announced all New Jersey schools would remain closed for in-person classes for the rest of the academic year.