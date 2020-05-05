Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency room doctor is inspiring his hospital staff with words Philadelphians might recognize. Dr. Matthew Schwartz of Bayshore, New York is channeling Philly’s own Rocky Balboa.
He says he started the motivational speeches from famous movies because stress in the emergency room is at an all-time high.
He’s quoted Rocky, Al Pacino, Gene Hackman, Kurt Russell and many others. The staff likes it.
Dr. Schwartz says he’ll keep it up to keep his staff working hard.
