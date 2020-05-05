CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, Nike, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nike is donating thousands of sneakers to healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. Nike’s Air Zoom Pulse is specifically designed for anyone working long hours on their feet.

The company is sending the sneakers to hospitals in the United States and Europe.

The company is also donating thousands of pairs of mild compression socks.

