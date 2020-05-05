Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nike is donating thousands of sneakers to healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. Nike’s Air Zoom Pulse is specifically designed for anyone working long hours on their feet.
The company is sending the sneakers to hospitals in the United States and Europe.
In recognition of frontline healthcare workers around the world, Nike will donate the Air Zoom Pulse and other product to healthcare athletes.
The company is also donating thousands of pairs of mild compression socks.
