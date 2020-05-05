



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People in Mayfair are pulling together to support a beloved vice principal hospitalized with COVID-19. Many prayed outside Nazareth Hospital for Sister Irene Loretta Cassady, a respected member of the Saint Matthew School community.

Cassady is in serious condition. The parish says she’s in intensive care on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the entire convent of 12 nuns is isolating, after three sisters caught the virus late last month.

The school community has rallied around their second-in-command.

“The children absolutely adore her, she’s a pillar in the Immaculate Heart of Mary community,” said Father Patrick Welsh, a pastor at Saint Matt’s. “She just brings a liveliness and enthusiasm to everything that she does, whether it’s over in church or over in school. In many ways, is kind of the heart and soul of the place.”

Sister Irene Loretta has a distinguished history of administration and education in the Philadelphia Archdiocese, having served as principal of schools in Havertown, Drexel Hill and elsewhere.

The nun, known for her love of humor, card games and the Phillies, has served in ministry for 65 years.

Since her hospitalization, school communities where she worked have prayed virtually for her recovery.

“We haven’t had an experience of someone this close to us and someone we love this much really being affected by this, so it certainly does drive home a lot of the things,” Welsh said.

Members of the parish will process over to the convent where the sisters live. They will then offer their prayers and a blessing.