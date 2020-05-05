WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Several Jersey Shore towns are beginning to reopen. This Friday, Wildwood and North Wildwood beaches and the boardwalk will partially reopen.
Officials say the boardwalk, beaches, parks and playgrounds will open for walking, running and biking. However, social distancing measures must still be followed.
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair, or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart. When in public, individuals must practice social distancing and stay six feet apart whenever practicable, excluding immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners,” North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello wrote on Facebook.
Coronavirus New Jersey: Avalon, Stone Harbor Beaches Reopening Friday With Limited Access
Rosenello also announced short-term rentals can resume on Tuesday, May 26.
Rosenello says the decision to open retail and restaurant businesses rests with Gov. Phil Murphy.
Also on Friday, beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor will reopen with limited access.
You must log in to post a comment.