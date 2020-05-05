



DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney says he will allow small businesses in Delaware to resume limited operations starting Friday. Tuesday’s announcement is aimed at gradually lifting restrictions that Carney imposed on individuals and businesses more than seven weeks ago in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“I understand how hard this has been for Delawareans across our state. We’ve tried to find ways to ease the pain without compromising public health,” said Carney. “But even these limited steps allowing businesses to offer additional services will require strict compliance with safety standards, especially social distancing. We cannot afford to go backwards and see new cases and hospitalizations spike. Getting used to a new normal won’t be easy, but this is the first step to being able to reopen our economy.”

Retailers such as department stores, tobacco shops, book stores and thrift stores will be allowed to do business using curbside pickup as long as social distancing can be maintained. Jewelry stores will be allowed to conduct business by appointment only.

Hair salons can also resume operations by appointment, but only for people who work at businesses deemed by the state to be “essential.”

Golfers can also start using carts again, but with only one occupant per vehicle.

Carney also announced a plan to provide long-term care facilities with the resources and training to test all patients and staff for COVID-19.

Officials noted that expanding COVID-19 testing capacity for vulnerable populations is a requirement of federal guidance for economic reopening.

There are over 5,700 COVID-19 cases in Delaware and 187 residents have died from the virus.

